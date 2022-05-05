Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

Public Notice is hereby provided that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools is accepting competitive sealed proposals for:

Architectural and/or

Engineering Services

Multi-Source, Multi-Term

No. RFP-2022-55KC

Commodity Code(s): 90607, 90638, 90735, 90738

As more particularly set out in the RFP documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the eBidding platform website

https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com/

A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference will be held virtually through the Zoom platform on May 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time. See the proposal documents for instructions on how to request to attend.

Sealed proposals for such will be received until 2:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) on, JUNE 1, 2022 . FAX, EMAIL and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.

The Gallup-McKinley County School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any formalities or minor inconsistencies, and/or cancel this solicitation in its entirety.

Dated the 28th Day of April 2022

By: /S/ Charles Long,

President Board of Education

Gallup-McKinley County

School District No. 1

RFP ISSUE DATE: April 28, 2022