Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS

Public Notice is hereby provided that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools is accepting competitive sealed proposals for:

Architectural and/or
Engineering Services
Multi-Source, Multi-Term
No. RFP-2022-55KC
Commodity Code(s): 90607, 90638, 90735, 90738

As more particularly set out in the RFP documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the eBidding platform website
https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com/

A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference will be held virtually through the Zoom platform on May 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time. See the proposal documents for instructions on how to request to attend.

Sealed proposals for such will be received until 2:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) on, JUNE 1, 2022. FAX, EMAIL and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.

The Gallup-McKinley County School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any formalities or minor inconsistencies, and/or cancel this solicitation in its entirety.

Dated the 28th Day of April 2022

By: /S/ Charles Long,
President Board of Education
Gallup-McKinley County
School District No. 1

RFP ISSUE DATE: April 28, 2022

Journal: May 5, 8, 2022

