 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

COUNTY OF LOS ALAMOS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP22-68

RFP Name: Engineering Services Water Production Facilities Electric and
Mechanical Upgrades

Only one of the following submission methods is required:

Sealed proposals in one (1) clearly labeled unbound original, and three (3) paper copies, and one (1) electronic version on a USB flash drive or CD, will be received at the Office of the Chief Purchasing Officer, Procurement Division – 101 CAMINO ENTRADA, BUILDING 3, Los Alamos, NM 87544, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time, May 26, 2022 for this solicitation.

Considering the current COVID-19 (corona virus) outbreak, until further notice, the following procedure is in effect: Proposals may also be submitted electronically by email in pdf format. All other requirements stated in the Solicitation Document remain in effect. Emails should be addressed to: lacbid@lacnm.us. Subject line of the email must contain the following information: RESPONSE – RFP22-68 Engineering Services Water Production Facilities Electric and Mechanical Upgrades.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT, via a virtual format, to receive a link to attend the conference, please contact Jaime Kephart via the contact information provided below.

Documents may be obtained from Jaime Kephart at the Procurement office at:

Los Alamos County
Procurement Division
101 Camino Entrada, Bldg. 3
Los Alamos, NM 87544
(505) 709-5503
jaime.kephart@lacnm.us

Or may be downloaded from the County website at the address below:

https://www.losalamosnm.
us/government/departments/
administrative_services/
procurement/bids___r_f_p_s

Office Hours are 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

No Proposal may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals.

All forms of bribes, gratuities, and kickbacks are prohibited by state law.

The County of Los Alamos is an Equal Opportunity
Employer

Journal: May 5, 2022

