Legal Notices-Government

Bids can be downloaded from our website, www.generalservices.state.nm.us/statepurchasing, Questions? Call (505) 827-0472.

Sealed bids will be publicly opened online via Microsoft Teams at 2:00 PM, MST/MDT on dates indicated. Request for Proposals are due at time indicated inside RFP and are not opened publicly.

5/16/22

20-00000-22-00050

GSD

Eprocurement Solutions

5/19/22

20-51600-22-05609

DGF

Bulk Liquid Oxygen for the Lisboa Springs Hatchery

5/20/22

20-00000-22-00052

GSD

Tasers and Accessories

5/24/22

21-51600-22-05608

DGF

Fishing Skills Specialist II

6/1/22

20-80500-22-16955

NMDOT

Plumbing and HVAC Services District 2

6/2/22

20-00000-22-00053

DPS

License Plate Recognition

6/21/22

20-00000-22-00051

GSD

Online Auction Services

Journal: May 5, 2022