Legal Notices-Government

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA) will convene at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The meeting location, as well as the method for public attendance, will be posted on the NMFA’s website as soon as reasonably practicable.

The agenda will be available at the NMFA office at 207 Shelby Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico and the web site (www.nmfinance.com) at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.

If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, or if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed, please contact the NMFA at 505-984-1454 at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible.

Journal: May 5, 2022