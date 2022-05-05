 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Superintendent of Insurance (“OSI” or “Superintendent”) will hold a public video/telephone hearing to permanently adopt the emergency amendments to Sections 7, 8, 10, and 11 of 13.10.36 NMAC, published in Issue 9 of the NM Register on May 3. This hearing will commence on June 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

PURPOSE OF THE PROPOSED RULES: OSI is amending this rule to create necessary procedures for distribution of funding authorized by the state to lower health care costs for consumers, and minimize coverage disruptions as the federal medicaid continuous coverage requirement expires as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

STATUTORY AUTHORITY
Section 59A-23F-12 NMSA 1978.

TO ATTEND THE HEARING: Join via Video:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
2916274744
Join via telephone:
1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 291 627 4744

The Superintendent designates R. Alfred Walker to act as the hearing officer for this rulemaking. Oral comments will be accepted at the public hearing from members of the public and other interested parties. Any updates concerning the hearing date, time, or location will be available by subscribing to the “Rulemaking and Ratemaking” newsletter at: https://newsletter.osi.state.nm.us/.

Copies of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and proposed new rules are available by electronic download from the OSI eDocket https://edocket.osi.state.nm.us/guest/case-view/5757 or by requesting a copy by calling (505) 476-0333. Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical offices of the OSI remain closed to the public until further notice.

Written comments will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. June 27, 2022. Responses to written comments or oral comments will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on July 8, 2022. All comments shall be filed electronically through the OSI eDocket https://edocket.
osi.state.nm.us/guest/case-
view/5757 at or received by mail to:

OSI Records and Docketing, NM Office of Superintendent of Insurance
1120 Paseo de Peralta, P.O. Box 1689, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1689.
For help submitting a filing, please contact
OSI-docketfiling@state.nm.us.
The below docket number must be indicated on filed comments.
Docket No. 2022-0036
IN THE MATTER OF PERMANENTLY ADOPTING THE EMERGENCY AMENDMENTS TO RULE 13.10.36 NMAC HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND

All filings must be received between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday except on state holidays. The Superintendent will consider all oral comments and will review all timely submitted written comments and responses.

SPECIAL NEEDS: Any person with a disability requiring special assistance to participate in the hearing should contact Melissa Gutierrez at 505-476-0333 no later than ten (10) business days prior to the hearing.

DONE AND ORDERED this 3rd day of May, 2022
/S/RUSSELL TOAL

Journal: May 5, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history
2
Mother arrested in teenage daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities ... 16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities believe she died from lack of medical care
3
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit
4
Richardson working on release of WNBA star
ABQnews Seeker
Brittney Griner has been held in ... Brittney Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February
5
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
6
State Police investigating April APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the man shot ... Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police Department officers near Spain and Eubank NE late last month as 20-year-old John ...
7
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
8
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign ... RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign airing on TV this week
9
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Marshals Service task force ... A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. Jonathan ...
10
Middle-schoolers compete in city's first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement ... Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement 'makes our communities better'