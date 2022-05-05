 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. D1314-DM2022-00119

Josette Romero, Petitioner
vs.
Anthony Romero, Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Anthony Romero, Respondent/Defendant, GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner/Plaintiff has filed an action against you in the above-titled Court and case, the general object thereof being Divorce.
If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court.
This case does not involve
real property.
WITNESS the Honorable Allen R. Smith, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Valencia County, this 25th day of April, 2022.
PHILLIP ROMERO
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Deputy Clerk

Journal: May 5, 12, 19, 2022

