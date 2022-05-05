 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT

No. D-202-CV-2021-03243

ANDERSON HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., a New Mexico
non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NINFA R. GUTIERREZ, a single person; LEOPOLDO J. ROMERO, III, a single person;
BOKF, N.A., d/b/a BANK OF ALBUQUERQUE, a national banking association; NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY, a banking association; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 14, 2022, at the hour of 10:15 a.m., at the main entrance of the Bernalillo County District Courthouse, 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the undersigned Special Master will sell at public auction for cash, the property located at 2931 Cabral Trail, S.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico and more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED THREE (3) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTEEN (13), OF CORRECTION PLAT FOR ANDERSON HEIGHTS, UNIT 1, WITHIN THE TOWN OF ARTISCO GRANT, PROJECTED SECTIONS 5 AND 8, TOWNSHIP 9 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, NMPM, CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON SAID CORRECTED PLAT, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON MAY 4, 2005, IN PLAT BOOK 2005C, PAGE #138, AS DOCUMENT NO. 2005062158

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a Stipulated and Default Judgment, Decree of Foreclosure, Order of Sale, and Appointment of Special Master entered by the Court in the above-captioned cause on April 27, 2022, being an action to foreclose liens on the above-described property. The Plaintiff has been granted a money judgment in the amount of THIRTY-SIX THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED NINETEEN AND 65/100 DOLLARS ($36,319.65), shall bear interest at the rate of fifteen percent (15%) per annum from April 1, 2022, plus costs of sale, and Special Master’s fees. Plaintiff has the option of using all or any portion of Plaintiff’s Judgment in lieu of cash at the sale.
Notice is hereby given that the purchaser takes the Property at the above-described foreclosure sale subject to the mortgage of BOKF, N.A. d/b/a Bank of Albuquerque. Notice is further given that the purchaser at the foreclosure sale shall take title to the Property subject to a nine (9) month right of redemption.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle
Robert Doyle, Special Master
Legal Process Network
P.O. Box 279
Sandia Park, NM 87047
(505) 417-4113

Journal: May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022

