 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF CURRY
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-905-CV-2019-00690

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,
vs.

GARY A. OCHOA; ERIN L. OCHOA; CITY OF CLOVIS,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE


NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 1, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Curry County Courthouse, 700 N. Main Street, Clovis, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 117 Asher Drive, Clovis, and is situate in Curry County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT FIVE (5) IN BLOCK ONE (1) OF THE PHEASANT RUN SUBDIVISION, UNIT NO. ONE (#1) TO THE CITY OF CLOVIS, CURRY COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, as shown by the official recorded plat thereof.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on January 22, 2020, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $257,419.90 and the same bears interest at 4.375% per annum from January 4, 2020, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed
/s/ Wesley Pool
Wesley Pool, Special Master
201 Innsdale Terrace
Clovis, NM 88101-3061
(575) 762-8300

Journal: May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history
2
Mother arrested in teenage daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities ... 16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities believe she died from lack of medical care
3
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit
4
Richardson working on release of WNBA star
ABQnews Seeker
Brittney Griner has been held in ... Brittney Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February
5
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
6
State Police investigating April APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the man shot ... Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police Department officers near Spain and Eubank NE late last month as 20-year-old John ...
7
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
8
National groups set to hit NM airwaves as gubernatorial ...
ABQnews Seeker
RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign ... RGA targeting Lujan Grisham in campaign airing on TV this week
9
Fourth suspect arrested in 2021 mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Marshals Service task force ... A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the fourth, and final, suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Downtown last summer. Jonathan ...
10
Middle-schoolers compete in city's first civics bee
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement ... Mayor Keller notes that civic engagement 'makes our communities better'