Jones appointed as CEO of Anchorum St. Vincent

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Jerry Jones

Anchorum St. Vincent, the nonprofit organization that has a 50% ownership stake in Christus St. Vincent, announced a full-time CEO and president on Monday to lead the organization going forward.

The Anchorum board appointed Jerry Jones to full-time CEO, effective immediately, after he had served in the interim CEO role since the fall of last year. Jones replaces Peter Bastone, who served as CEO since September 2017 – a month before Jones had also joined the organization.

“(I’m) incredibly humbled to be in the role of CEO and to continue the work we’ve started,” Jones told the Journal. “We started some incredible initiatives and I know that we’ll have the ability to have greater impact with this new strategy.”

Jones joined the organization initially as vice president and chief financial officer, helping Bastone lead the organization in a new philanthropic direction.

That change of direction came in 2018 when Anchorum St. Vincent had changed its name from SVHsupport and created a new strategic plan for the next few years that allowed the organization to “continue to support some of the work that’s happening at the hospital” but allow them to “go outside the four walls and start working with nonprofit service providers in the region to help combat some of the social determinants of health,” Jones said.

One of Anchorum St. Vincent’s first moves under the direction of the new strategic plan was to partner with Christus St. Vincent and the Santa Fe Community Foundation to create a new funding alliance, now known as the Community Health Funder Alliance. The partnership among the three entities has a focus on health disparities across communities in New Mexico.

The organization has also worked with Homewise and Enterprise Bank & Trust on Affordable Housing, with Anchorum pledging about $5 million in loans, Jones said.

“We have used these last three years of our current strategy to really prove how we can work with organizations in a really dynamic way,” Jones said.

Jones said the organization is in the process of refining its strategy, providing more grant money to help other organizations with staffing issues in the health care industry.

Jones, before joining Anchorum St. Vincent, had worked as the interim president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation – where he had also served as a board member for more than a decade. He graduated from the University of New Mexico and has been a certified public accountant since 2003.

