State auditor candidate faces ethics complaint over donation

The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission Wednesday against Public Regulation Commission Chair Joseph Maestas for accepting a $250 donation from New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi.

Maestas, who said Thursday he now plans to return the contribution, is one of five elected PRC commissioners who oversee state regulation of local utilities, and, as NEE’s attorney and director, Nanasi is directly involved in most utility cases at the PRC.

With the PRC set to be overhauled starting next year under a constitutional amendment passed by state voters in 2020, Maestas is currently running for state auditor. He is squaring off against fellow Democrat Zack Quintero in the June 7 primary election, with the winner set to face only a write-in candidate in the November general election.

IBEW Local 611’s assistant business manager, Shannon Fitzgerald, says Maestas violated campaign laws by accepting an election donation from an individual who heads an organization that’s directly impacted by decisions Maestas makes as a PRC commissioner.

“This sort of pay-to-play action by Maestas is evidence of his lack of integrity and morals, and he should immediately withdraw his candidacy for state auditor,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “… If this is how he behaves as a candidate, what type of auditor will he be? New Mexico deserves a clean election, and an auditor that is above moral reproach.”

New Energy Economy is one of the most active nonprofit organizations that intervenes in PRC regulatory affairs. It’s currently involved in about a dozen cases at the commission.

It’s had a direct influence on many commission decisions, including the PRC’s rejection in December of the proposed merger between PNM Resources and energy giant Avangrid.

Those companies have since appealed that decision at the state Supreme Court, and NEE has now intervened in the appeal proceedings in support of the PRC decision.

But Maestas said NEE is not an entity that’s regulated by the PRC, and it was Nanasi herself who made a personal donation to the campaign, not the organization she heads.

It’s also “hypocritical,” he added, for the union to complain about Nanasi’s donation when Local 611 offered Maestas a $5,000 donation for his campaign last fall, prior to him ruling on the merger case, which all five PRC commissioners unanimously rejected.

Maestas said he declined to accept the IBEW donation.

“I showed integrity by refusing their donation prior to the PRC vote on the merger,” Maestas told the Journal. “In contrast, Nanasi’s donation came after any PRC decisions that Nanasi was involved in, and, quite frankly, $250 is a very small percent of the total donations I’ve received. It’s miniscule.”

Fitzgerald didn’t respond directly to Maestas’ claims, but said the IBEW did previously endorse Maestas’ campaign for state auditor, although Fitzgerald said the union did not make a contribution.

However, after discussing the IBEW complaint with the Journal, Maestas called back to say he ordered his campaign treasurer on Thursday to return Nanasi’s donation to avoid any distractions from his campaign.

Nanasi said she and her husband jointly donated to Maestas’ campaign, independently of NEE. In any case, she said, as individuals, they are not regulated by the PRC, nor is NEE, which intervenes as a nonprofit organization in commission proceedings.

“It’s legal … and there’s no personal benefit from our donation whatsoever,” Nanasi told the Journal.

Still, Local 611 attorney Justin Lesky said the donation needs to be investigated.

“Nanasi appears before the PRC and Commissioner Maestas a lot,” Lesky told the Journal. “We need transparency on the relationship that goes on outside the PRC, and if there is any connection between the donation and what Nanasi and Maestas do at the PRC, that must be investigated.”

The union is directly impacted by many PRC decisions such as in the merger case. It represents many Public Service Co. of New Mexico employees, as well as electric workers outside of PNM who benefit from utility-related work.

“Commissioner Maestas and the current PRC have made decisions that affect jobs for my members and their families, and they harm the businesses we work for,” Fitzgerald said in an email to the Journal.