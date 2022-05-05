 Nine more schools choose to spend more time in class next year - Albuquerque Journal

Nine more schools choose to spend more time in class next year

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque’s First Lady Elizabeth Kistin Keller reads to students at Lew Wallace Elementary school. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Nine schools took discussions over extending the time spent in schools to heart, according to an Albuquerque Public Schools Thursday press release.

That brings the total number of elementary schools participating in an extended academic calendar next year to 29, which APS noted was roughly a third of its total of 88.

“We want to thank our school communities for engaging in conversations about extended learning time,” said Superintendent Scott Elder, adding the conversation would be continued in the coming months “in our effort to make meaningful, transformational, and long-lasting changes that will improve the academic outcomes and life possibilities for all our students.”

The elementary schools that chose to extend their school days and years for the next year were Alamosa, East San Jose, Inez Science and Technology, Lew Wallace, Longfellow, Los Ranchos, Mary Ann Binford, Matheson Park and Reginald F. Chavez.

Carlos Rey Elementary School, according to the release, will add a longer day to its extended school year.

They join 20 schools already on the extended calendar. That calendar includes moving the start of school up by four days from the traditional first day of Aug. 10 and cutting the fall break and vernal holiday each by a day. School lets out June 1.

Longer school days are paid for by federal American Rescue Plan dollars, and embed daily professional development and student enrichment. That includes a “Genius Hour,” a block of time allowing for students to “explore their interests” and to receive high-dosage tutoring.

The extended learning time program is funded by money from the state.

