 Help get resting place ready for historic tour - Albuquerque Journal

Help get resting place ready for historic tour

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Can you spare any elbow grease? A community cleanup is planned for Historic Fairview Cemetery late morning, early afternoon Saturday, May 7. (Journal File photo)

Volunteers are needed to help get Fairview Cemetery looking its best for a Memorial Day historic tour.

A community clean-up day is set for the cemetery at 700 Yale SE from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. People who wish to help with tasks such as getting rid of tumbleweeds and goatheads and spreading mulch may put in any amount of time from one hour or longer within that time frame.

Snacks, water and trash bags will be provided and portable toilets will be available. Volunteers should bring their own tools and wear hard-soled shoes.

The historic tour of the cemetery will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 30. Historians and other community members will be stationed at specific burial areas to provide information and answer questions about elected officials, soldiers, business people, educators, ethnic groups, religious leaders and others buried in Fairview. Portable toilets will be available.

A $20 donation is requested for the tour.

For more information about the cemetery, go to historicfairviewcemeteryabq.org.

