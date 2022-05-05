 Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7B - Albuquerque Journal

Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7B

By Michelle Chapman, Tom Krisher and Matt O'Brien / Associated Press

Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake in his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

A regulatory filing Thursday also said that Musk is in talks with others for additional funding, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the social media platform’s second-largest individual stakeholder after Musk.

Ellison, who is also a board member of electric vehicle maker Tesla, is making the biggest contribution, pegged at $1 billion. Musk is Tesla’s CEO and biggest shareholder.

Other investors include tech investor Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged $800 million, and VyCapital, which committed to $700 million, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also, Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million Twitter shares, according to the filing.

The 18 investors are a “who’s who” list of Wall Street and Silicon Valley investment firms, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who follows Twitter and Tesla. Before Thursday’s announcement, Ives gave the deal a 75% chance of closing, but now it’s 90% or 95%, he said.

The high profile investors show “that it’s not Musk single-handedly trying to turn around Twitter,” Ives said.

Other investors backing Musk are technology venture capitalist Ben Horowitz, who said his firm, known as Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, is putting in $400 million because it believes in Musk’s “brilliance to finally make it what it was meant to be.”

“While Twitter has great promise as a public square, it suffers from a myriad of difficult issues ranging from bots to abuse to censorship,” Horowitz tweeted Thursday. “Being a public company solely reliant on an advertising business model exacerbates all of these.”

Sequoia has invested in Zoom, DoorDash, Apple, Netflix and others. “We help the daring build legendary companies,” is a headline on its website.

The firm has a long history with Musk. It was an early investor in what would become PayPal, which Musk co-founded and was sold for $1.5 billion in 2002.

A $500 million commitment from cryptocurrency exchange Binance raised the possibility that Musk plans to incorporate cryptocurrencies and related technologies into his vision for Twitter, in the mold of so-called Web3 businesses that aim to create a new stage of the internet. Andreessen Horowitz has also in recent years prioritized investing in cryptocurrency startups.

“We’re excited to be able to help Elon realize a new vision for Twitter,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a statement Thursday. “We hope to be able to play a role in bringing social media and web3 together and broadening the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.”

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which is contributing $375 million, declined comment Thursday.

The Saudi prince tweeted that Musk will be an “excellent leader” for Twitter and said he looked forward to rolling about $1.9 billion worth of shares into the company. It was a sharp change of tone from last month, when the prince publicly criticized Musk’s takeover proposal and Musk responded by questioning Saudi Arabia’s record on “journalistic freedom of speech.”

Originally Musk had committed to borrowing $12.5 billion with Tesla stock as collateral to buy San Francisco-based Twitter. He also would borrow $13 billion from banks and put up $21 billion in Tesla equity.

Money from the new investors cuts the amount borrowed on the value of Tesla stock to $6.25 billion, according to the filing. The Tesla equity share could go from $21 billion to $27.25 billion.

But Ives said he expects Musk to reduce the equity share with money from more investors. Musk is balancing any adverse impact on Tesla stock against his desire to buy Twitter, Ives said. “He wants Twitter, but you can’t sacrifice the golden child to get it,” Ives said.

Tesla shares closed Thursday down 8.3% at $873.28 as the broader markets fell. Analysts say investors are concerned that the Twitter bid may distract Musk from Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies.

Twitter shares closed up 2.7% at $50.36, edging closer to Musk’s offer of $54.20.

Musk in earlier regulatory filings revealed that he has sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk later tweeted that he doesn’t plan any further sales of the company’s shares, meaning he would need outside commitments to help fund the $44 billion deal.

Last November, Musk began selling shares, which he said on Twitter would go to pay for his tax obligations on stock options that are part of his all-stock compensation package. Last year he sold more than 15 million shares worth roughly $16.4 billion.

Home » News » Nation » Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7B

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Nine additional schools choose to spend more time in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools says nine more ... Albuquerque Public Schools says nine more of its schools have decided to extend their school years and the amount of time students spend in ...
2
Man suspected of killing roommates over dispute about his ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Saturday, Nicole Sanchez texted her ... On Saturday, Nicole Sanchez texted her mom about Mother's Day and the two made plans to have lunch with Sanchez's boyfriend — Jarrod Jackson ...
3
Residents reflect on 'sacred' land as Biden OKs disaster ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 160,000 acres, making it second largest in NM history
4
Mother arrested in teenage daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities ... 16-year-old girl was blind, non-verbal; authorities believe she died from lack of medical care
5
New Mexico seeks opportunity in Texas border disruptions
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is highlighting its support ... New Mexico is highlighting its support for proposals that would route an international rail line through its Santa Teresa border crossing, capitalizing on Mexico's ...
6
State auditor candidate faces ethics complaint over donation
ABQnews Seeker
Union says Maestas violated law in ... Union says Maestas violated law in campaign for state auditor
7
Self-defense claimed in SF player's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Murder trial begins in the shooting ... Murder trial begins in the shooting death of UNM basketball recruit
8
State Police investigating April APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified the man shot ... Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police Department officers near Spain and Eubank NE late last month as 20-year-old John ...
9
April recreational cannabis sales in NM top $22M
ABQnews Seeker
Total including medical sales nears $40M Total including medical sales nears $40M
10
12 New Mexicans honored with Spirit awards
ABQnews Seeker
Standing ovations, cheers, laughter and a ... Standing ovations, cheers, laughter and a few tears marked the Albuquerque Journal's 2022 Spirit of New Mexico awards luncheon Wednesday. Members of the Journal's ...