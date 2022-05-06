 NM criminal forfeiture laws provide due process, oversight - Albuquerque Journal

NM criminal forfeiture laws provide due process, oversight

By Judge Daniel Ramczyk

Judge Daniel E. RamczykThere is a television series called “The Shield,” which ran from 2002 to 2008. In one season, a police captain implements and vigorously pursues a civil forfeiture program. Any property associated with criminal activity is seized by the police, including cash, jewelry, cars and houses. The series presents the pros and cons of civil forfeiture programs.

New Mexico, like most other states, for many years allowed civil forfeiture by law enforcement. In 2015, however, the New Mexico Legislature essentially abolished the practice by the enactment of the Forfeiture Act, NMSA Sections 31-27-1 et seq.

At the time, our legislators and governor both were concerned about a process which let law enforcement agencies keep cash or property they seized, even if they never charged the owner with a crime, so long as they suspected that it was linked to criminal activity.

High-profile lawsuits and criticisms from activist groups, too, led to New Mexico’s abolition of civil forfeiture. Opponents argued that civil forfeiture constituted a violation of due process. Furthermore, they argued the practice did not decrease crime and created an unacceptable profit motive for law enforcement to seize property. “Policing for profit” they called it.

On the other hand, proponents of civil forfeiture argued that crime would increase and arrests would drop if the assets seized from criminals became unavailable with which to bolster law enforcement efforts and resources.

The 2015 Forfeiture Act differs from civil forfeiture in two significant ways: 1) the various permissible methods of seizing property are monitored by judicial oversight; and, 2) the assets of seizure are deposited into New Mexico’s general fund.

Some people believe erroneously that criminal forfeiture requires a criminal conviction. The Forfeiture Act has many moving parts, and a conviction is just one basis upon which property may be seized. There are many other grounds for seizure, but again, judicial oversight is involved in every situation.

Local governments eventually had to reconcile their civil forfeiture policies with New Mexico’s Forfeiture Act. In 2018, for example, Albuquerque essentially ended its civil forfeiture programs.

A practice called federal equitable sharing, however, continued. It allowed state and local law enforcement to seize property locally and turn it over to federal prosecutors for forfeiture under federal law. The Institute for Justice reported that between 2000 and 2019, New Mexico law enforcement brought in $51.1 million in forfeiture revenue, with $50.8 million coming in through a federal equitable sharing program.

Interestingly, there is not much available data today, at least none I could find, showing how much in assets our Forfeiture Act is adding to the general fund. Nor are there any recent studies looking at any correlation between New Mexico’s current forfeiture law and crime statistics.

The Institute for Justice concluded in a 2019 report that based upon an analysis of FBI data, there was no appreciable increase in crime or decrease in arrests in New Mexico following the abolition of civil forfeiture. Given what most New Mexicans currently perceive as a soaring crime rate in our state, perhaps our elected leaders should re-examine the effectiveness, or lack thereof, of forfeiture on the prevention of crime.

The other issue which our elected leaders might want to address is whether forfeiture assets should continue to be deposited into the state’s general fund, or whether it makes more sense to direct those assets to specific crime-related programs. For example, a separate fund and an oversight commission could be created for the purpose of directing one-third of seized assets to law enforcement, one-third to victims of crime, and one-third to drug and alcohol treatment programs.

New Mexico’s current criminal forfeiture laws provide due process to individuals and necessary judicial oversight. The “policing for profit” motive has been eliminated. At this point, policymakers should closely monitor, modify as necessary and continue to utilize this tool. Even if the effect on crime rates is minimal – and that is certainly open to further study – seized assets associated with crime certainly could and should be used to provide restitution to crime victims and fund substance abuse treatment programs.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk is a judge of the Second Judicial District Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.

