Lobo football: Gonzales encouraged by team’s gains in strength

When it comes to weight training and preparing for the college football season, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales believes strongly in challenging his players and even “making them as uncomfortable as we can.”

Here is why: “There are going to be several times during the season when they are in uncomfortable situations whether it’s a fourth-and-1 or we have to score when the game is on the line. As uncomfortable as we can make them with physical challenges in the weight room and pushing them to do things that they don’t think they can do, that only gives them a better chance to be successful in those situations on game day.”

Gonzales saw some early results of his method at Monday’s Night of the Champions, UNM’s weightlifting competition event.

The Lobos had a total of 30 lifts that matched or bettered previous max performances. Last year, that total was 18.

Gonzales credited the strength/athletic performance staff that includes director Derrick Baker, assistant Tim Gray and graduate assistant Deep Mahein.

UNM had been expecting an improvement, considering this is its first offseason without COVID-19 restrictions, but it was a matter of how much an upgrade there would be. The improvement was significant, Gonzales said.

The Lobos’ spring practice schedule was also a factor. New Mexico was the first Division I FBS team to begin its “spring” on Feb. 8 and completed the campaign on March 12. That allowed for seven straight weeks of strength training.

Now, it’s a matter of translating that upgrade in strength on the field in an attempt to improve off a 3-9 season.

MARCHING TO THE SAINTS: Standout defensive end Joey Noble went undrafted in the NFL draft and was unable to secure a free-agent contract, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity of his rookie minicamp invite from the New Orleans Saints, May 13-15.

Noble led UNM with 18½ tackles for loss, which was tied for first in the Mountain West Conference during the regular season. He also led the Lobos with 6½ sacks.

Noble said he learned of his invite on Sunday, the day after the draft ended.

“I felt like I should have gotten an undrafted free agent contract,” Noble said. “I have to prove people wrong once again.”

INCENTIVES: Lobo fans who purchase football season tickets or renew will be entered in weekly drawings throughout the month of May. Those who have already bought or renewed are already entered.

All season-ticket holders that renew by May 31 will be entered to win a dinner with Gonzales.

A Dontrell Moore autographed canvas, pregame sideline passes and a VIP parking pass are among several gifts in the weekly drawings.

SEASON-TICKET WINNERS: Duece Jones, the UNM defensive back who bought one set of football season tickets to give away, revealed the winner of a virtual wheel spin on Saturday. The tickets went to Marcos Sedillo, a Volcano Vista freshman.

Montez Wright, a UNM football and track athlete, matched Jones’ giveaway, and the winner from that wheel spin was Jennifer Trujillo, known as @mamajenninabq1 on Twitter. Lobo fans entered those giveaways by retweeting a season-ticket promotional graphic from Jones and Wright, and entering their name in a reply.

Sept. 3

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico, time, TV TBA