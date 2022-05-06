 COVID cases continue slight uptick - Albuquerque Journal

COVID cases continue slight uptick

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continued this week, and new hospitalizations also increased, according to weekly epidemiology reports.

In the reports dated Monday, the state noted 1,372 new cases in the prior week. That was up 23% from the week before, when 1,117 cases were reported.

There was also an increase in new hospital admissions. A total of 43 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals throughout the week, according to the most recent epidemiology report. That was up 39% from 31 hospitalizations the week before.

State health officials had cautioned previously that the state was set to see a rise in cases because of the new omicron subvariant that is spreading.

The state on Thursday reported 11 new deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 7,547 since the start of the pandemic. There were 53 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state Thursday, according to the Health Department’s website.

Vaccines are proving to be effective at preventing severe disease and death. In a recent four-week period, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 39.1% of new cases, 55.7% of hospitalizations and 45.5% of deaths.

Only 20% of New Mexican adults have not yet completed their primary vaccine series, according to the Health Department’s website.

