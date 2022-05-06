APD: Driver pretended to be a police officer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police say a man used flashing lights on his car to get through traffic and run red lights during food deliveries. At one point, the 23-year-old allegedly pulled over three women and pretended to be an officer with a gun.

Raul Martinez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of impersonating a peace officer, criminal damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident in separate incidents since March.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said Martinez was arrested last Friday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Martinez is awaiting trial in a March 20 DWI case in which police say he was found driving on a suspended license with his children in the car, and blew over twice the legal limit.

The arresting officer in that incident scolded Martinez after noticing the flashing lights fixed to his car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police said the officer was “clearly upset and concerned” that Martinez might be using them to pretend he was a police officer.

Days later, according to police, a troubling video surfaced on Facebook.

The March 26 footage showed a man yelling commands at three women to “get their hands up” from behind his car door and holding his hands up as if he had a gun, according to police. The lights on the car were flashing, and the women “sound stressed, afraid, and appeared to believe (the man) was pointing a gun at them.”

A license plate shared with the video matched the car driven by Martinez before his March 20 arrest. In an interview, the women told police the driver had his lights flashing, tried to cut her off and followed their vehicle to a gas station.

Police said the woman driving told them the man rammed her vehicle twice, claimed to be an Albuquerque police officer, and asked “why she was running from police.” A passenger told police the man accused them of being drunk, was slurring his words and pretended to have a gun, but “there was no gun.”

Court records state the other passenger began recording the man, asked him for credentials and went to get a photo of his license plate when he drove off. During the interaction, the woman yelled back “you’re (expletive) drunk” and he cursed them.

Police identified Martinez by comparing the video with lapel video from his earlier arrest and, on April 26, got a warrant to place a tracking device on his car. Police said that, over the next few days, Martinez was working as a food delivery driver and “frequently” used the flashing lights to get cars to move out of his way and to run red lights.