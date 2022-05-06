 Isotopes endure a win-one, lose-one Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes endure a win-one, lose-one Thursday

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 6.33) vs. Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.66)

THURSDAY: Kyle Holder went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs from the ninth spot in the Isotopes order as Albuquerque won 5-4 over host Oklahoma City in the first game of a doubleheader, which was made necessary by a Wednesday weather postponement.

In the second game, OKC got to Isotopes starter Frank Duncan in the first inning, allowing a Ryan Noda grand slam, in a 12-3 victory.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

 

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

