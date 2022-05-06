Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES SHALL BE SOLD AT ONLINE AUCTION ON MAY 26, 2022 AT OR AFTER 1:00 PM AT CABEZON STORAGE, LOCATED AT 2801 WESTSIDE BLVD SE , RIO RANCHO, NM 87124. IN SATISFACTION OF LIEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE ACT [48-11-1 TO 48-11-9].
Unit: I01
Alex Crabb
Mattress, box shelf, TV stand, office chairs, small nightstand, boxes, AC unit, vacuum, printer, AND ALL CONTENTS
Unit: K89
Brandon Cummings
Headboard, footboard, dresser, snow boots, bed frame, motorcycle helmet, shoes, bags, bin, AND ALL CONTENTS
Unit: E66
Carol Ainsworth
Bedroom set, furniture, mattress, box spring, floor lamps, vacuum, boxes, small kitchen appliance. AND ALL CONTENTS
Unit: J64
Melvin Mayes
Electric drum set, record players, art work, printer, books, shoes, kids toys, cd’s, kids stand, tots, boxes, AND ALL CONTENTS
Unit: I05
Ruben Montoya
BBQ grill, tools, tool chess, tool box, ladders, office chairs, furniture, refrigerator, door shutters, yard tools, boxes, tots, outside fire pit, tires, AND ALL CONTENTS
Journal: May 6, 13, 2022