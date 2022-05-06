Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANTA FE
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-101-PB-2022-00121
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARILEE M. WOOD, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Executor of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Executor at P.O. Box 4160, Santa Fe, NM 87502-4160, or filed with the First Judicial District Court of Santa Fe County, New Mexico.
Dated: 04/29/2022
/s/ Stephen T. Wood
Stephen T. Wood
Executor of the Estate of
Marilee M. Wood, Deceased
CUDDY & McCARTHY, LLP
Heather Travis Boone, Esq.
P. O. Box 4160
Santa Fe,
New Mexico 87502-4160
(505) 988-4476 /
(888) 977-3814 (fax)
hboone@cuddymccarthy.com
Attorneys for Executor
Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022