Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANTA FE

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-101-PB-2022-00121

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARILEE M. WOOD, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Executor of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Executor at P.O. Box 4160, Santa Fe, NM 87502-4160, or filed with the First Judicial District Court of Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

Dated: 04/29/2022

/s/ Stephen T. Wood

Stephen T. Wood

Executor of the Estate of

Marilee M. Wood, Deceased

CUDDY & McCARTHY, LLP

Heather Travis Boone, Esq.

P. O. Box 4160

Santa Fe,

New Mexico 87502-4160

(505) 988-4476 /

(888) 977-3814 (fax)

hboone@cuddymccarthy.com

Attorneys for Executor

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022