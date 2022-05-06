 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :SS
COUNTY OF DAVISON
IN CIRCUIT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

17JUV18-108

The People of the State of South Dakota, South Dakota Department of Social Services, In the Interest of DEAN RAIN ARMAGAST, Minor Child, and Concerning Madison Armagast and Cetan Odegard, Respondents.

SECOND AMENDED
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

TO: DAVISON COUNTY DEPUTY STATES ATTORNEY ALICIA ODLAND, DAVA A. WERMERS, ATTORNEY OF RECORD FOR MINOR CHILD; CHRIS NIPE, ATTORNEY OF RECORD FOR JESSLON WALSH; THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD, PARENTS, GUARDIAN, CUSTODIAN OR OTHER RESPONDENTS, AND ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN.

Please take notice that a Petition has been filed by mother, Madison Armagast, requesting the termination of Jesslon Walsh and Bill Willhoyt as Guardians and Conservators of the person of minor child.

The Petition alleges that there is no longer a need for the guardianship and conservatorship and that the minor child should be returned to Petitioner. A copy of the petition is attached, and you are referred to it for further details.

The Petition will be heard before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Patrick T. Smith in the Courtroom of the Public Safety Center in Mitchell, South Dakota for purposes of a pre-trial hearing to determine whether it will be necessary to appoint an attorney to represent the best interest of the minor child or to appoint a court representative to make an investigation as the court may order on the 3rd day of June, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard.

Other persons interested in these proceedings may apply for permission to participate in the hearing. Participation will not be allowed if it is shown that such participation would be in the minor’s best interest.

BY THE COURT:

ATTEST:
Honorable Patrick T. Smith
Circuit Court Judge

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022

