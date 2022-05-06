Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
CHILDREN’S COURT
No. D-202-SA-2022-00021
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MARTIN C. LOPEZ.
AMENDED NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above named Respondent, Ruvelio Cabral:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being: An Amended Petition for Adoption which was filed on April 13, 2022. Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 16th day of May 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
GENUS LAW GROUP
Krystina Catarineu, Esq. &
Anthony Spratley, Esq.
Attorneys for Petitioner
P.O. Box 53578
Albuquerque, NM 87153
Ph. (505) 317-2700
krystina@genuslawgrp.com
WITNESS the Honorable Alma Roberson, District Judge of the Second Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 26th day of April, 2022.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Michele M. Brasgalla Wynn, Deputy Clerk
Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022