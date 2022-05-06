Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

CHILDREN’S COURT

No. D-202-SA-2022-00021

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MARTIN C. LOPEZ.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above named Respondent, Ruvelio Cabral:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being: An Amended Petition for Adoption which was filed on April 13, 2022. Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 16th day of May 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.

GENUS LAW GROUP

Krystina Catarineu, Esq. &

Anthony Spratley, Esq.

Attorneys for Petitioner

P.O. Box 53578

Albuquerque, NM 87153

Ph. (505) 317-2700

krystina@genuslawgrp.com

WITNESS the Honorable Alma Roberson, District Judge of the Second Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 26th day of April, 2022.

KATINA WATSON

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Michele M. Brasgalla Wynn, Deputy Clerk

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022