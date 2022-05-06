Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-202-PB-2020-00408

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE of FERNANDO RUBIO, Deceased.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION VIA ZOOM

THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO RUBIO, DECEASED , AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO RUBIO, DECEASED OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING;

You are hereby notified that Sandra Rubio has filed a Petition for Formal Probate of Will, for Order Determining Heirs and Devisees, and for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative on April 11, 2022, in which she requests formal appointment as Personal Representative of the Estate, and determination of the heirs and devisees of FERNANDO RUBIO who died on June 14, 2020. A hearing on the Petition will be held before Judge Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Court Judge, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 26, 2022, at 11:00 o’clock AM.

Notice of the time and place of hearing on said petition is hereby given you by publication, pursuant to order of the Court.

DATED: April 28, 2022.

/s/ Bobbi Jo Walker

Bobbi Jo Walker, TCAA

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.

Grammer Law Offices, P.C.

(David A. Grammer III)

Attorney for Petitioner Sandra Rubio

2730 San Pedro Drive NE,

Suite D

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Tel. (505) 883-9880

Email:

david@grammerlawoffices.com

NOTE: Any persons, counsel, and witnesses who plan to attend the hearing shall provide email addresses to the attorney for the Petitioner no later than 5 business days prior to the hearing, or by Thursday, May 19, 2022. Counsel and parties will then receive a Zoom invite via email from the Court’s bailiff.

