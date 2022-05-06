Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-00130

CAM XI TRUST,

Plaintiff,

v.

SHIRLEY A. BAKER AKA SHIRLEY ANN BAKER, IF LIVING; IF DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHIRLEY A. BAKER AKA SHIRLEY ANN BAKER, DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; PHILLIP BAKER; GLORIA ANN GAMBINI; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 21, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder, The property to be sold is located at 1901 Monte Largo Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and is more particularly described as:

TAX ID NUMBER(S): 102305914008130801 LAND SITUATED IN THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE IN THE COUNTY OF BERNALILLO IN THE STATE OF NM LOT NUMBERED SIXTEEN (16) OF KACHINA HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT #1, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE REPLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON SEPTEMBER 8, 1977, IN PLAT BOOK D8, FOLIO 10

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on April 25, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $302,428.36, plus interest of $8,301.29 from December 6, 2021, through June 21, 2022. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment with any remaining balance to be paid into the registry of the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and reasonable Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to the Defendants’ one (1) month right of redemption and entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of May, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle

Robert Doyle, Special Master

Legal Process Network

P.O. Box 279

Sandia Park, NM 87047

(505) 417-4113

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022