Legal Notices-Non-government

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT
DISTRICT OF NEW MEXICO

Case No. 19-10585-ja7
Chapter 7

In re:

EDWIN BACON HALL,

Debtor.

NOTICE TO PERSONS ASSERTING MEDICAL CLAIMS ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO THE PRACTICE OF MEDICINE BY EDWIN BACON HALL

Edwin Bacon Hall (“Hall”) practiced psychiatric medicine in the State of New Mexico. In 2017 and 2018, the New Mexico Medical Board investigated Hall in connection with, inter alia, the use of Mr. Connell, an unlicensed person, to provide medical services in his medical practice. As a result of that investigation, Hall surrendered his license to practice medicine. On March 19, 2019, Hall filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition commencing the above-captioned case (the “Bankruptcy Case”).

On April 19, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico entered the Order Granting Motion for Approval of Medical Claims Settlement, Including Settlement Procedures, Channeling Injunction and Sale of Capson Policies Free and clear of liens, Claims and Interests (Doc. No. 279). Among other things, the Order approves the Future Claims Procedures.

Under the Future Claims Procedures, in order to be eligible for distributions from the Future Claims Trust, all former patients of Hall’s medical practice who assert damages resulting from Hall’s practice of medicine which (a) had not accrued prior to the filing of the Bankruptcy Case; or (b) were neither listed nor scheduled under Bankruptcy Code § 521(a)(1), with the name and current address of the Claimant, in time to permit timely filing of a proof of claim, unless such Claimant had notice or actual knowledge of the Bankruptcy Case in time for such timely filing (“Future Claimants”) must complete a Consent and a Future Claim Form and deliver it to the Claims Administer at the address below no later than:

Date: October 19, 2022

You may obtain a copy of the Consent and the Future Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at the address below.

Gregory W. Chase

Claims Administrator

5901 Wyoming NE

#J-284

Albuquerque, NM 87109

(505) 980-0287

DO NOT FILE YOUR CONSENT OR FUTURE CLAIM FORM WITH THE BANKRUPTCY COURT.

Any Future Claim received after the Future Claims Deadline shall not be eligible for distribution from the Future Claims Trust.

Journal: May 6, 13, 2022

