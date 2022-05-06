 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the New Mexico Hospital Equipment Loan Council will hold a meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Hospital Services Corporation, 7471 Pan American Freeway NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. A copy of the meeting agenda may be obtained from Erika Campos, Hospital Services Corporation, seventy-two hours prior to the meeting, during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8:00
a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or by visiting www.nmhelc.org.

Journal: May 6, 2022

