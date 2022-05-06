Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1329-CV-2017-01730

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DAVID J. STEVENS AKA DAVID STEVENS, TAXATION AND REVENUE DEPARTMENT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO, AND LOBEL FINANCIAL CORP.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 7, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 AM, the undersigned Special Master, or his designee, will, at the front entrance of the Sandoval County Judicial Complex, at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bldg. A, Bernalillo, NM 87004, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendant(s), in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 855 Zuni SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124, and is more particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED TWENTY (20), BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTEEN (13) CEDAR HILLS, AS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE MAP OF SAID RIO RANCHO ESTATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, IN RIO RANCHO ESTATES PLAT BOOK NO. 3, PAGE 39, ON JANUARY 10, 1979,

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. , (hereinafter the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on April 26, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $115,443.91, and the same bears interest at the rate of 5.3750% per annum, accruing at the rate of $17.00 per diem. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendant(s), David J. Stevens, for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment, including interest, with any remaining balance to be paid unto the registry of the Court in order to satisfy any future adjudication of priority lienholders.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The amount of the judgment due is $115,443.91, plus interest to and including date of sale in the amount of $4,488.00, for a total judgment of $119,931.91.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendant(s) upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of May, 2022.

/s/ David Washburn

DAVID WASHBURN, Special Master

8100 Wyoming Blvd NE

Suite M-4, Box 272

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Telephone: (505) 318-0300

E-mail: sales@nsi.legal

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022