 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00283

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF PATRICK J. ROGERS, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Julie R. Rogers has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months of the date of the first publication of this Notice or within sixty days of the mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, at Post Office Box 2168, Albuquerque, NM 87103-2168, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

Dated: April 25, 2022

MODRALL, SPERLING,
ROEHL, HARRIS & SISK,
P.A.

By:/s/ Marjorie A. Rogers
Marjorie A. Rogers
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
500 4th St., NW, Suite 1000
Post Office Box 2168
(87103-2168)
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Telephone: (505) 848-18000

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022

