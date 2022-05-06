Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-1329-CV-2022-00301

CITY OF RIO RANCHO,

A New Mexico Municipal Corporation,

Petitioner,

v.

AMREP SOUTHWEST, INC., a New Mexico corporation; SOUTHWEST MINERAL COMPANY, LLC, a New Mexico limited liability company; SANDOVAL COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, TAXATION AND REVENUE DEPARTMENT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO, AND UNKNOWN OWNERS OR CLAIMANTS OF THE PROPERTY INVOLVED,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION AND NOTICE OF

PRELIMINARY ORDER OF ENTRY

TO: The Unknown Owners or Claimants of the Property

Involved

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object being to Condemn real property. You are further notified that unless you enter or cause to be entered your appearance of or file responsive pleadings or motion in said cause within thirty (30) days of the third consecutive publication of this Notice of Suit, judgment will be rendered in said cause against you and each of you by default, and the relief prayed for will be granted.

ADDITIONALLY, Petitioner is requesting a preliminary order of entry and permanent order of entry to immediately enter and occupy the premises sought to be condemned and described below and to do such work thereon as may be required, and that unless you file objections thereto within ten (10) days after personal service of this Notice upon you, or within three (3) days after the last day of publication of this Notice, if you be not personally served, the Court shall enter a Permanent Order of Entry, restraining you forever from hindering or interfering with the occupation and use of the property; and further, that all proceedings subsequent to the Permanent Order of Entry shall deal only with the amount of compensation due you for the taking of the property. You are hereby further notified that the amount alleged to be just compensation has been deposited by Petitioner with the Clerk of the District Court and a portion or all of the amount offered may be withdrawn by a person having an estate or interest in the property particularly described in the Petition for Condemnation on file in this cause after the expiration of the time for the filing of an answer. This withdrawal may be made only by Order of the Court upon proper Motion.

The property that is the subject of this action is described as follows:

Lot number Forty-Eight (48), in Block numbered Twenty (20), in Unit numbered Twenty-One (21), as the same is shown and designated on the plat entitled, “Blocks 1 thru 36, Commercial Tracts A, B, C & D, Multiple Tracts AA & BB, Unit Twenty-One, Rio Rancho Estates, Sandoval County, New Mexico”, filed in the office of the County Clerk of Sandoval County, New Mexico on November 17, 1969, in Rio Rancho Estates Plat Book No. 2, Page 8.

The name of the attorneys for the City of Rio Rancho are Moses, Dunn, Farmer & Tuthill, P.C. (Kathleen T. Ahghar), P.O. Box 27047, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87125-7047, Telephone 505-843-9440.

BY ORDER OF the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Sandoval County, entered on May 3, 2022.

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022