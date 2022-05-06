Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF REQUEST

FOR PROPOSALS FOR SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

This is a REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL for St. Charles Borromeo School in the administration of one or more USDA Child Nutrition Programs hereafter called the School Food Authority (SFA)

To operate and manage the School Food Service for the SFA for the school year beginning July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, renewable for three one-year terms. Proposals will be received by the SFA until May 30, 2022. Proposals will be considered and a contract executed pursuant to the proposed timeline in Section II, Part B below. Proposals and supporting documentation as described in this Request for Proposal (RFP) are to be delivered to: Paul Horton, Principal phorton@stcharlesabq.org St. Charles Borromeo School 1801 Hazeldine SE Albuquerque, NM 87106.

Journal: May 6, 7, 8, 2022