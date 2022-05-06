Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO.D-202-PB-2021-00431

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF TRAN THAI,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, or to her attorney, Stephen M. Torres, at 507 Roma Ave., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, or filed with the District Court, 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

DATED: January 5, 2022.

/s/ Cam “Kim” Thai

CAM “KIM” THAI,

Personal Representative

Respectfully submitted by:

/s/Stephen M. Torres

Stephen M. Torres

Attorney for Personal

Representative

507 Roma Ave., NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 839-0123

Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022