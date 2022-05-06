Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO.D-202-PB-2021-00431
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF TRAN THAI,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, or to her attorney, Stephen M. Torres, at 507 Roma Ave., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, or filed with the District Court, 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: January 5, 2022.
/s/ Cam “Kim” Thai
CAM “KIM” THAI,
Personal Representative
Respectfully submitted by:
/s/Stephen M. Torres
Stephen M. Torres
Attorney for Personal
Representative
507 Roma Ave., NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 839-0123
Journal: May 6, 13, 20, 2022