Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF HEARING:



Members of the public are invited to provide comment on hearings for the issuance of or transfers of liquor licenses as outlined below. This Hearing will be conducted telephonically via Webex. If you wish to provide a comment prior to the hearing for this Application, please contact Hearing Officer, Desirae Griego who can be contacted by email at Desirae.Griego@state.nm.us . To attend the public hearing telephonically please call 1-415- 655-0002 and use this designated meeting number 2498 359 0659 on the date and time of the hearing.

A hearing will be held on May 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. regarding Application No. 1229267. The Application is for a Small Brewer Liquor License to Long Haul Brewing LLC, doing business as Unhinged Brewing LLC, located at 251 98th NW Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87121.

Journal: May 6, 2022