Performance Santa Fe season kicks off July 31

Twenty-six performances of music, dance and theater will take the stage with the opening of the 2022-23 Performance Santa Fe season beginning July 31.

Pianist Hélène Grimaud, The Boston Camerata, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Ensemble Basiani, lutenist Thomas Dunford, “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein,” Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble, The Tallis Scholars, the Emerson String Quartet, jazz man Charles Lloyd and Jupiter Ensemble will perform at five venues across the city. Making their Santa Fe debuts are pianist Aaron Diehl, Music from Copland House Ensemble, and the Ragamala Dance Company.

“There are so many artists who are doing incredibly high-quality creative work, and I’m looking forward to introducing them to Santa Fe,” says PSF executive/artistic director Amy Iwano. “The season features an expansion of offerings — with world and early music and four jazz shows added to a robust lineup of dance and classical and contemporary music performances. This season we will expand our offerings with two performances in the historic Cristo Rey Church, including a medieval Christmas program.”

For the remainder of its season, Performance Santa Fe returns to the Lensic Performing Arts Center, Cathedral Basilica, St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, and the Scottish Rite Temple.

The season will include educational offerings by artists featured on the schedule.

“Many of the artists will engage with our community beyond the concert stage by participating in PSF’s education programs, giving master classes or school matinee performances,” says Iwano. For more information about Performance Santa Fe’s education programs, visit performancesantafe.org/education.

Subscriptions will be on sale May 1-27.

To purchase subscriptions, call 505 984-8759 or email jane@performancesantafe.org. To purchase single tickets, visit performancesantafe.org.