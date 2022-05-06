 Performance Santa Fe season kicks off July 31 - Albuquerque Journal

Performance Santa Fe season kicks off July 31

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Emerson String Quartet features from left, Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, Larry Dutton and Paul Watkins. (Courtesy of Performance Santa Fe)

Twenty-six performances of music, dance and theater will take the stage with the opening of the 2022-23 Performance Santa Fe season beginning July 31.

Pianist Hélène Grimaud, The Boston Camerata, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Ensemble Basiani, lutenist Thomas Dunford, “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein,” Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble, The Tallis Scholars, the Emerson String Quartet, jazz man Charles Lloyd and Jupiter Ensemble will perform at five venues across the city. Making their Santa Fe debuts are pianist Aaron Diehl, Music from Copland House Ensemble, and the Ragamala Dance Company.

“There are so many artists who are doing incredibly high-quality creative work, and I’m looking forward to introducing them to Santa Fe,” says PSF executive/artistic director Amy Iwano. “The season features an expansion of offerings — with world and early music and four jazz shows added to a robust lineup of dance and classical and contemporary music performances. This season we will expand our offerings with two performances in the historic Cristo Rey Church, including a medieval Christmas program.”

For the remainder of its season, Performance Santa Fe returns to the Lensic Performing Arts Center, Cathedral Basilica, St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, and the Scottish Rite Temple.

The season will include educational offerings by artists featured on the schedule.

“Many of the artists will engage with our community beyond the concert stage by participating in PSF’s education programs, giving master classes or school matinee performances,” says Iwano. For more information about Performance Santa Fe’s education programs, visit performancesantafe.org/education.

Subscriptions will be on sale May 1-27.

To purchase subscriptions, call 505 984-8759 or email jane@performancesantafe.org. To purchase single tickets, visit performancesantafe.org.

Home » Entertainment » Performance Santa Fe season kicks off July 31

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Performance Santa Fe season kicks off July 31
Arts
Twenty-six performances of music, dance and ... Twenty-six performances of music, dance and theater will take the stage with the opening of the 2022-23 Performance Santa Fe season beginning July 31. ...
2
Poster contest winner finds peace in space
ABQnews Seeker
Jack O, 14, one of 23 ... Jack O, 14, one of 23 young artists selected from more than 600,000 participants worldwide as a merit winner
3
UNM Symphony Orchestra and Choirs showcases 'A Concert for ...
Arts
What could be more joyful than ... What could be more joyful than a concert at Popejoy Hall? At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, the University of New Mexico Symphony Orchestra ...
4
9 NM student projects win big at Climate Innovations ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine New Mexico student projects picked ... Nine New Mexico student projects picked up awards at the Climate Innovations Challenge Virtual Student Showcase. The students competed against five other states and ...
5
Tree of heaven a remarkably resilient plant
Arts
A tree of heaven spreads quickly ... A tree of heaven spreads quickly by suckers, as well as self-sowing lots of wind-borne seeds soon after flowering
6
Book looks at the 'Hidden History' of the New ...
Arts
To help the reader better grasp ... To help the reader better grasp the plethora of information, author Jim Wagner divided the book into two volumes.
7
Remembering the sacred areas of NM’s road shoulders
Arts
Local author investigates the culture of ... Local author investigates the culture of roadside memorials in the north of the state
8
'I'll Be You' full of exciting twists and unique ...
Arts
The twists have solid set-ups, so ... The twists have solid set-ups, so the reveals are effective and believable with only a slight stretch of the imagination
9
Bosque del Apache provides visitors with year-round activities
Arts
The spring and summer months bring ... The spring and summer months bring hummingbirds, quail and gorgeous sunsets