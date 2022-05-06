 APD investigating overnight homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating overnight homicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death near Central and Eubank Thursday night.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 10 p.m. the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers that there had been a shooting near Buena Ventura and Garcia NE. When they arrived they found a man lying in the street.

“Rescue efforts were made, however,  the male succumbed to his injuries on scene,” Gallegos wrote in an email.
He said witnesses reported that a red sedan was involved in the shooting and fled north on Garcia.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or APD’s non-emergency number at 505-242-COPS.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD investigating overnight homicide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD investigating overnight homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death near Central and Eubank Thursday night. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said ...
2
Virgin Galactic delays commercial launch, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
3
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
ABQnews Seeker
America's employers added 428,000 jobs in ... America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war ...
4
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
ABQnews Seeker
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with ... SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest stretch yet for Elon Musk's ...
5
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Doug Lambrecht was among the first ... Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile -- an older white male ...
6
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Less than three months after Beijing ... Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games ...
7
Puppies are cool ... and complicated
ABQnews Seeker
Pet parents have a lot of ... Pet parents have a lot of influence on how pups develop and who they become
8
ABQ man faces life in beating death of 4-year-old ...
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's death has also resulted in ... Boy's death has also resulted in criminal charges against the boy's mother and Marquez's girlfriend
9
Nonprofit helps students tap talent
ABQnews Seeker
Organization dedicates time and effort to ... Organization dedicates time and effort to locating musical resources and providing them to students