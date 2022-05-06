 Virgin Galactic reports another $93M loss in Q1 - Albuquerque Journal

Virgin Galactic reports another $93M loss in Q1

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

VSS Unity breaks away from its mother ship and heads for the edge of space on July 11, 2021, after taking off from Upham. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Virgin Galactic continues to bleed money as it ramps up investment in spaceship manufacturing operations in preparation for commercial launch next year of its space tourism operations at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The company reported a net loss of $93 million in the first quarter of 2022 in it’s latest earnings statement on Thursday. That’s down from a $130 million loss in the same quarter last year, but it comes on top of a cumulative $1.2 billion in total losses over the past three years.

The company did generate $310,000 in revenue in the January-March period, mostly from down payments from new customers seeking tickets to space on future spaceflights, which cost $450,000 per seat.

But the company won’t begin earning any significant revenue until 2023, when it initiates commercial flights to space for tourists, and for entities that pay to conduct experiments in suborbit. Even then, it could take years for the company to become cash positive, much less profitable, as it works through a backlog of some 800 customers who have already reserved spots on the the company’s six-passenger rockets.

And, in the meantime, it’s pumping hundreds of millions into developing the manufacturing infrastructure for long-term sustainability and growth, which accounts for its huge quarterly losses.

The company reported $52 million, for example, in research and development expenses in first-quarter 2022, up from $35 million in the same quarter last year.

Still, the company has plenty of money to burn going forward to pay for continued investments as it prepares for commercial launch, said Chief Financial Officer Doug Ahrens.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, with over $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities,” Ahrens told participants in an earnings conference call Thursday afternoon.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Virgin Galactic reports another $93M loss in Q1

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Virgin Galactic reports another $93M loss in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic continues to bleed money ... Virgin Galactic continues to bleed money as it ramps up investment in spaceship manufacturing operations in preparation for commercial launch next year of its ...
2
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
ABQnews Seeker
America's employers added 428,000 jobs in ... America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war ...
3
APD investigating overnight homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death near Central and Eubank Thursday night. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said ...
4
Virgin Galactic delays commercial launch, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
5
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
ABQnews Seeker
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with ... SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest stretch yet for Elon Musk's ...
6
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Doug Lambrecht was among the first ... Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile -- an older white male ...
7
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Less than three months after Beijing ... Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games ...
8
APD: Driver pretended to be a police officer
ABQnews Seeker
Man already awaits trial in a ... Man already awaits trial in a March drunken driving case
9
Behind the fire lines: Crews brace for monster 5-day ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 1,300 people are working directly ... Nearly 1,300 people are working directly on the fire in San Miguel, Mora counties