 Gov. warns of 'worst possible conditions' for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. warns of ‘worst possible conditions’ for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

The Calf Caynon/Hermits Peak Fire burned fields and forest along N.M. 283 near Las Vegas, N.M. on Thursday. Firefighter are trying to hold the Calf Canyon/ Hermits Peak Fire at the road and not let it cross. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the progress firefighters have made building fire lines on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire but urged anyone in an evacuated area who has refused to leave to reconsider given the extreme weather conditions expected to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and run for “100 straight hours.”

“This is the worst possible set of conditions for this fire,” she said during a Friday morning briefing.

“One hundred hours of wind and extreme temperatures is extremely concerning, and I need as many people out of those evacuated areas as possible,” she said. “If you choose to stay, please be careful. … There’s no way we can get in to protect you.”

Lujan Grisham warned of wind gusts up to 70 mph and noted that fire officials are referring to the approaching systems as a “historic fire weather.”

“If you’re under a mandatory evacuation order and you’re still there, this is the time to reevaluate whether you can keep yourself safe in this situation,” she said.

The Hermits Peak Fire began as a prescribed burn on April 6 and later combined with the Calf Canyon Fire . The fire complex has so far burned 168,000 acres and is 20% contained. More than 1,300 people are fighting it.

More than 15,000 homes have been evacuated in San Miguel and Mora counties. The governor said at least 170 homes have been destroyed.

Lujan Grisham said some people will lose everything in this fire while others already have, and she said she would do everything in her power to make people whole.

“I’m really angry that this is the second significant issue,” she said, referring to the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire that also started as a prescribed burn and destroyed about 260 homes in Los Alamos.

“We have to be more cautious given the extreme droughts and the winds — the winds are different now — about how we do prescribed burns and when.”

She later added, “We have to do more to prevent these accidents.”

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration so those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and several other wildfires in New Mexico can begin getting federal assistance.

During Friday’s briefing, Lujan Grisham urged those affected by fires in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties to register in order to qualify for benefits by going to DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. She said some may qualify for immediate individual assistance of up to $500 — though that likely wouldn’t be available until next week. New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said, will be pushing for all assistance available for those hurt by the fires, and that includes people who lost homes, those who can’t work because of evacuations.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Gov. warns of ‘worst possible conditions’ for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gov. warns of 'worst possible conditions' for Calf Canyon/Hermits ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham tells people to heed ... Lujan Grisham tells people to heed evacuation warnings and leave ahead of "100 hours of wind and extreme temperatures'
2
Virgin Galactic delays commercial launch, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
3
Virgin Galactic reports another $93M loss in Q1
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic continues to bleed money ... Virgin Galactic continues to bleed money as it ramps up investment in spaceship manufacturing operations in preparation for commercial launch next year of its ...
4
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
ABQnews Seeker
America's employers added 428,000 jobs in ... America's employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war ...
5
APD investigating overnight homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death near Central and Eubank Thursday night. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said ...
6
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
ABQnews Seeker
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with ... SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest stretch yet for Elon Musk's ...
7
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Doug Lambrecht was among the first ... Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile -- an older white male ...
8
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Less than three months after Beijing ... Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games ...
9
ABQ man faces life in beating death of 4-year-old ...
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's death has also resulted in ... Boy's death has also resulted in criminal charges against the boy's mother and Marquez's girlfriend