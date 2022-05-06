Gov. warns of ‘worst possible conditions’ for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the progress firefighters have made building fire lines on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire but urged anyone in an evacuated area who has refused to leave to reconsider given the extreme weather conditions expected to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and run for “100 straight hours.”

“This is the worst possible set of conditions for this fire,” she said during a Friday morning briefing.

“One hundred hours of wind and extreme temperatures is extremely concerning, and I need as many people out of those evacuated areas as possible,” she said. “If you choose to stay, please be careful. … There’s no way we can get in to protect you.”

Lujan Grisham warned of wind gusts up to 70 mph and noted that fire officials are referring to the approaching systems as a “historic fire weather.”

“If you’re under a mandatory evacuation order and you’re still there, this is the time to reevaluate whether you can keep yourself safe in this situation,” she said.

The Hermits Peak Fire began as a prescribed burn on April 6 and later combined with the Calf Canyon Fire . The fire complex has so far burned 168,000 acres and is 20% contained. More than 1,300 people are fighting it.

More than 15,000 homes have been evacuated in San Miguel and Mora counties. The governor said at least 170 homes have been destroyed.

Lujan Grisham said some people will lose everything in this fire while others already have, and she said she would do everything in her power to make people whole.

“I’m really angry that this is the second significant issue,” she said, referring to the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire that also started as a prescribed burn and destroyed about 260 homes in Los Alamos.

“We have to be more cautious given the extreme droughts and the winds — the winds are different now — about how we do prescribed burns and when.”

She later added, “We have to do more to prevent these accidents.”

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration so those affected by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and several other wildfires in New Mexico can begin getting federal assistance.

During Friday’s briefing, Lujan Grisham urged those affected by fires in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel and Valencia counties to register in order to qualify for benefits by going to DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. She said some may qualify for immediate individual assistance of up to $500 — though that likely wouldn’t be available until next week. New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said, will be pushing for all assistance available for those hurt by the fires, and that includes people who lost homes, those who can’t work because of evacuations.