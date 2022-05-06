 Kyle Beasley named market CEO for Bank of Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Kyle Beasley named market CEO for Bank of Albuquerque

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

 

Kyle Beasley

Bank of Albuquerque has a new market CEO, the bank’s parent company announced on Wednesday.

Kyle Beasley, who has worked with Bank of Albuquerque for more than a decade, will lead the charge in Albuquerque – taking over for longtime Bank of Albuquerque market CEO Jennifer Thomas.

Thomas announced her planned retirement to BOK Financial Corp. leadership and she will step down from her role as market CEO on Aug. 1, the company said. Beasley will begin his role as market executive for the Albuquerque bank on July 1.

“I am so honored to step into this leadership role and continue the company’s commitment to Albuquerque,” Beasley said in a statement. “The strength of this leadership team is perhaps the greatest legacy of Jennifer Thomas, and I know that we look forward to continuing to serve our clients and this community.”

Beasley’s role as market CEO for Bank of Albuquerque includes overseeing growth strategies “across all lines of business,” Denise L’Esperance, a senior regional community relations manager with the bank told the Journal. That includes overseeing the growth of commercial and consumer banking, wealth management and treasury services, she added.

Beasley had served in the senior vice president role for corporate banking at Bank of Albuquerque, L’Esperance said, and he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M. He’s also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, according to BOK Financial.

He’s involved locally in the Albuquerque community, too, serving as a board member for the New Mexico Bankers Association and Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

In past years, Beasley had also served on the boards for many other local organizations, including the University of New Mexico Lobo Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, the Kiwanis Club of Albuquerque and the Risk Management Association.

BOK Financial regional banking executive Marc Maun said Beasley’s appointment to market CEO demonstrates the company’s strength in the Albuquerque market.

“Kyle has been a tremendous leader for our corporate banking team for the past 10 years,” Maun said. “I am confident that he will bring that same approach to long-term relationship building to all parts of the bank as the new market executive.”

