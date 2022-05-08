Primary Election: Here’s the when, where and how to making your ballot count

The Primary Election on Tuesday, June 7, will determine which candidates appear on November’s general election ballot for governor, the U.S. House of Representatives, the state House, state Supreme Court, and local elected offices. You have time to become an informed voter.

Register to vote

To register to vote in New Mexico you must be a resident of New Mexico, a citizen of the United States and 18 years old or older at the time of the election.

It is now possible to register to vote in person just before voting during early voting and on Election Day. Documents required are a current and valid N.M. driver’s license or ID card; or any document that contains your address in the county you are voting in plus a photo ID; or a current and valid N.M. university or college student ID with your current fee statement complete with your address.

However, the deadline to register online or through submission of a paper application is May 10. You can register and update your registration online at nmvote.org. If you prefer to register by mail, you can pick up a voter registration application form at your local county clerk’s office or call and they can send you the application.

You can also register at the Motor Vehicle Department, Human Services Department, public libraries, colleges, universities, and at organized voter registration drives.

Be informed

The Secretary of State’s website has the 2022 Primary Election Contest/Candidate List you can review now. Go to sos.state.nm.us, click on Voting and Elections/Voter Information Portal for the list.

You can narrow your search by selecting your county from the drop-down menu. The list includes email addresses and phone numbers of the candidates. Search on the internet to find their websites for events and positions on issues. If a candidate or their volunteer knocks on your door, it is your opportunity for a one-on-one conversation. If you receive campaign information in the mail or dropped at your door, look it over. You may find someone you want to volunteer with.

Sample ballots are available now on each county clerk website. In Bernalillo County, that’s at bernco.gov/clerk/. Click on elections, then on BernCoVotes.org to get the link to view your sample ballot.

In Bernalillo County the Clerk’s Office Bureau of Elections phone number is (505) 243-8683.

Don’t get overwhelmed. If there is one race you care about, do your homework to make an informed decision. You can vote on every item on the ballot or only on those you want to.

The Journal will have a special online page with information from candidates who answered our survey. It will be available at abqjournal.com later this month.

When, how to vote

In New Mexico you have options to find a time and location that works best for you.

• Absentee ballots provide you the opportunity to vote from home at a time that works best for you. You can request an absentee ballot now at nmvote.org or via the link on your county clerk’s website. You will need your N.M. driver’s license/state ID number. Or you can go to your clerk’s website and print, fill out and mail an absentee ballot application. In Bernalillo County that’s at bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/absentee-voting/. Or you can call your clerk and request one be mailed to you.

May 10 is the first day absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who made the request.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. Election Day, June 7. To be sure it arrives in time, mail the ballot by June 2, or hand deliver it to the clerk’s office or an early voting site. Check your county clerk website or call to find a location convenient for you. Absentee ballots must be completed according to the instructions or they will be rejected.

• Early voting begins at the county clerks offices on May 10. In Bernalillo County, Early Voting Centers will be open for the 2022 Primary Election from May 21 to June 4. Most locations will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Early voting locations and hours can be found on your county clerk’s website or by calling their office. In observance of Memorial Day early voting locations will be closed on May 30.

• Election Day, Tuesday, June 7, polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find a location convenient for you on your county clerk’s website or by calling their office.

• Military/overseas voting uses the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) so qualified service members and overseas citizens can register to vote and request an absentee ballot simultaneously. Information is at fvap.gov/new-mexico.

Get more involved

Contact your county clerk’s office if you are interested in working at a polling location. There are also opportunities for students.

New Mexico law permits properly designated individuals to serve as challengers and watchers during early voting and on Election Day. More information is at sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections/voter-information-portal/election-challengers-watchers-observers-information/

For more information

Here is contact information for county clerk offices in some of the state’s most populous counties:

• Bernalillo County Clerk, Bureau of Elections bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/ (505) 243-VOTE (8683)

• Doña Ana County Clerk, donaanacounty.org/clerk/ (575) 647-7421

• Santa Fe County Clerk, santafecountynm.gov/clerk/ (505) 986-6280

• Torrance County Clerk, torrancecountynm.org/departments/county-clerk/ (505) 544-4350

• Sandoval County Clerk, sandovalcountynm.gov/elected-officials/county-clerk/bureau-of-elections/ (505) 867-7577

• Valencia County Clerk, co.valencia.nm.us/239/Bureau-of-Elections/ 505-866-2073