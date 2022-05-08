 Hydrogen part of clean-energy future: New Mexico can lead way - Albuquerque Journal

Hydrogen part of clean-energy future: New Mexico can lead way

By Rep. Patricia Lundstrom / chairwoman, legislative finance committee; Gallup democrat

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom

Recently I joined several of my fellow state representatives at the World Hydrogen North America Conference in Houston, a two-day conference that brought together leaders across the region for discussions and debate on the opportunities and challenges for clean hydrogen. Participating in these conversations drove home for me the potential economic and environmental impacts of hydrogen energy for New Mexico.

Getting in on the ground floor of hydrogen energy production presents New Mexico with a once-in-a-generation opportunity. By adding hydrogen to our energy portfolio, we can drastically mitigate our climate impact, create sustainable jobs and position New Mexico as a global leader in clean energy innovation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced a hydrogen-powered aviation manufacturing facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport. This facility will employ up to 500 people and provide a cleaner alternative to petroleum-powered aviation. Hydrogen has the potential to support aviation and other industries which do not have the technology to be electrified, such as long-haul trucking and shipping, to transition to cleaner energy sources.

Hydrogen production and use is proliferating across the globe. Producing hydrogen right here in New Mexico will grow our state’s economy and support America’s future energy independence. It also creates an opportunity for us to regulate hydrogen energy production, allowing us to develop our own strong environmental standards and impose strict oversight on the industry.

As the chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, I can tell you that it only takes one look at our state’s budget to see our economy would be only a fraction of what it is without a thriving energy industry and workforce.

To be frank, New Mexico needs energy jobs. We also need a practical plan to tackle climate change – one that brings all New Mexicans along. Not only is hydrogen in our energy-producing wheelhouse, it offers a just way for our communities that rely heavily on these jobs to transition to clean energy.

Hydrogen is here. The question New Mexicans need to answer is what do we want to do with it? Will we jump in and use hydrogen as a tool to shape our own clean energy future? Or will we sit on the sidelines and hope for the best?

I firmly believe that with a proactive approach we can create a hydrogen energy industry that works for New Mexico, and not the other way around. That is why I will continue to push for legislation that supports the production of hydrogen in our state’s transition to a clean energy future.

Regardless of what we choose to do, hydrogen will be a central part of the global future of energy and a necessary component of combating climate change. I hope New Mexico will decide that we want to lead the way.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Hydrogen part of clean-energy future: New Mexico can lead way

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Second man arrested in fatal street race shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, incident occurred ... Suspect charged with murder, incident occurred last summer
2
Don't let Mother remain a mystery
ABQnews Seeker
I wish I had spent more ... I wish I had spent more time hearing what she was like as a girl, her hopes and dreams, if she was funny, wild, ...
3
Teacher unions turn focus to other instructors
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers: Pay for support staff up ... Lawmakers: Pay for support staff up to individual school districts
4
Musician Sondre Lerche to make stop at Meow Wolf
Arts
Lerche's current tour will make a ... Lerche's current tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 10 at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.
5
Musician Todd Snider to make tour stop in ABQ
Arts
Snider's music career is long and ... Snider's music career is long and storied with early ties to Jimmy Buffett and John Prine.
6
Duality of environment & emotion
Arts
Harwood Art Center shows feature pieces ... Harwood Art Center shows feature pieces forged from life
7
Morning glory, scarlet runner beans are good climbers
Arts
If you choose to fill your ... If you choose to fill your large pot with morning glories, soak the seed for a few hours to overnight, making the germination a ...
8
Sacred places
Arts
Poetry collection examines the possibilities of ... Poetry collection examines the possibilities of varied, lively and nontraditional monasteries
9
Shoot for the moon
Arts
In terms of rarity or scarcity, ... In terms of rarity or scarcity, lunar eclipses are not exactly either. Yet the very ac ...