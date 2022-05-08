Hydrogen part of clean-energy future: New Mexico can lead way

Recently I joined several of my fellow state representatives at the World Hydrogen North America Conference in Houston, a two-day conference that brought together leaders across the region for discussions and debate on the opportunities and challenges for clean hydrogen. Participating in these conversations drove home for me the potential economic and environmental impacts of hydrogen energy for New Mexico.

Getting in on the ground floor of hydrogen energy production presents New Mexico with a once-in-a-generation opportunity. By adding hydrogen to our energy portfolio, we can drastically mitigate our climate impact, create sustainable jobs and position New Mexico as a global leader in clean energy innovation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced a hydrogen-powered aviation manufacturing facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport. This facility will employ up to 500 people and provide a cleaner alternative to petroleum-powered aviation. Hydrogen has the potential to support aviation and other industries which do not have the technology to be electrified, such as long-haul trucking and shipping, to transition to cleaner energy sources.

Hydrogen production and use is proliferating across the globe. Producing hydrogen right here in New Mexico will grow our state’s economy and support America’s future energy independence. It also creates an opportunity for us to regulate hydrogen energy production, allowing us to develop our own strong environmental standards and impose strict oversight on the industry.

As the chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, I can tell you that it only takes one look at our state’s budget to see our economy would be only a fraction of what it is without a thriving energy industry and workforce.

To be frank, New Mexico needs energy jobs. We also need a practical plan to tackle climate change – one that brings all New Mexicans along. Not only is hydrogen in our energy-producing wheelhouse, it offers a just way for our communities that rely heavily on these jobs to transition to clean energy.

Hydrogen is here. The question New Mexicans need to answer is what do we want to do with it? Will we jump in and use hydrogen as a tool to shape our own clean energy future? Or will we sit on the sidelines and hope for the best?

I firmly believe that with a proactive approach we can create a hydrogen energy industry that works for New Mexico, and not the other way around. That is why I will continue to push for legislation that supports the production of hydrogen in our state’s transition to a clean energy future.

Regardless of what we choose to do, hydrogen will be a central part of the global future of energy and a necessary component of combating climate change. I hope New Mexico will decide that we want to lead the way.