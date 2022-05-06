 Rio Grande states brace for challenging summer - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Grande states brace for challenging summer

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Rio Grande crosses a dam in San Acacia. The three states that share the river met on Friday to discuss water and wildlife projects. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

As water managers brace for what could be another challenging summer on the Rio Grande, the states that share the river met Friday to review water and wildlife projects.

Colorado, New Mexico and Texas representatives of the Rio Grande Compact Commission gathered in Alamosa, Colorado, along with pueblo leaders and engineers.

New Mexico state engineer Mike Hamman said the region is grappling with a third consecutive year of “very poor hydrologic conditions.”

“There’s a pall over all of us here, and that’s the looming runoff situation, which we’re already seeing diminish,” Hamman said.

Middle Rio Grande irrigators started this season on a staggered schedule to help deliver more water to Elephant Butte Reservoir and chip away at the state’s water debt.

New Mexico owes about 41 billion gallons of water to downstream users under the compact.

The state is also in a legal dispute with Texas over water deliveries.

States have agreed to continue mediation, which could prevent the case from going before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Since January, the parties have been actively engaged in settlement discussions, which is a really positive direction,” Hamman said.

Texas commissioner Robert “Bobby” Skov agreed that the mediation process is complex, but is seeing some positive movement.

Texas supports allowing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to store Rio Grande water in Abiquiu Reservoir for pueblo use while El Vado Dam is rebuilt.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release a final decision soon on that proposal.

But Texas objects to native Rio Grande water being stored in Abiquiu for non-pueblo irrigators in central New Mexico.

All three states would have to agree in order for that change to be approved.

Skov said the amount of water owed to the Lone Star State is “extremely concerning.”

The commissioner said he also worries about irrigators losing water to evaporation at Caballo Reservoir.

“We feel like more water should be held in Elephant Butte,” Skov said.

Endangered species are also at risk as the river suffers from prolonged drought and aridification.

The agency released more than 208,000 Rio Grande silvery minnows into the middle Rio Grande last year.

But minnow densities — how biologists measure the number of fish in certain river stretches — are the lowest they’ve been in four years, said Debra Hill, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist.

“We are at the razor’s edge when it comes to the silvery minnow,” Hill said. “We know there aren’t going to be easy solutions, because every single one of us here knows the issues that we have with water.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

