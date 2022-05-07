 Albuquerque's Duran lands spot again on Team USA skateboard team - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s Duran lands spot again on Team USA skateboard team

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Mariah Duran of the United States trains during a street skateboarding practice session at the Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Albuquerque’s Mariah Duran, an Olympic skateboarder last year for the American team, is getting more opportunities to run it back.

Duran on Friday was one of 16 athletes named to the national team to kick off the 2022 season. Skaters were selected by virtue of performances in international level competition during the previous year.

Duran has been a member of the American team each year since 2019, including Team USA in Tokyo for the debut of skateboarding as an Olympic sport in 2021. She finished 13th in the women’s street competition.

Regarding the announcement, Duran said in a statement, “I feel so blessed. … The progression in Tokyo was so great to see and be a member of Team USA, and in Paris I think the standard will be raised and the progression will continue to grow.”

Paris is host of the 2024 Summer Games.

Duran is a back-to-back Women’s Street X Games gold medalist. A “hardflip” at the first women’s Street League contest is said to be what put her on the map.

She is regarded as the face of adidas’ Olympics/skateboarding initiatives with a style regarded as “super technical.”

She is known for skating big stair sets and rails with finesse, ease and power.

