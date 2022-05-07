 Not caught stealing ... yet - Albuquerque Journal

Not caught stealing … yet

By Journal Staff Report

Crime Stoppers says this man trespassed into Isotopes Park on Monday morning, April 25, and stole alcohol and merchandise. (Source: ABQ Metro Crime Stoppers)

Someone bypassed ballpark prices for beer and gear.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers says the morning of April 25 an unidentified man jumped a wall and trespassed into Isotopes Park — home of the Duke City’s Triple-A baseball club.

“The suspect spent several hours inside the property and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of alcohol and Isotopes merchandise,” according to the Crime Stoppers news release sent out Friday.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact it at 505-843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531. You can remain anonymous.

There was no word on whether he stole a base.

