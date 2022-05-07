Not caught stealing ... yet

Someone bypassed ballpark prices for beer and gear.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers says the morning of April 25 an unidentified man jumped a wall and trespassed into Isotopes Park — home of the Duke City’s Triple-A baseball club.

“The suspect spent several hours inside the property and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of alcohol and Isotopes merchandise,” according to the Crime Stoppers news release sent out Friday.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact it at 505-843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531. You can remain anonymous.

There was no word on whether he stole a base.