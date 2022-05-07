 College sports roundup: Lobo women's soccer releases schedule - Albuquerque Journal

College sports roundup: Lobo women’s soccer releases schedule

By Journal staff and wire reports

The two-time defending Mountain West champion UNM women released their 2022 schedule Friday (see page B4), which includes 18 matches. Ten of them are at home, and the season opens with the four-team Lobo Invitational, which has UNM facing Big Ten runner-up Rutgers on Aug. 18 and CSU Bakersfield on Aug. 21.

The Lobos also will host the league tournament, set for Nov. 1-5 at the UNM Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL: Boise State pitcher Taylor Caudill tossed a one-hitter at New Mexico (25-24, 5-15) in an 8-0 victory Friday, completing a sweep of the Mountain West Conference softball doubleheader. Boise State (36-10, 15-5) won game one, 13-4, and both games were five-inning knockouts.

UNM’s lone hit in game two was an infield single by Andrea Howard. The Lobos led game one 1-0 on an unearned run, but the Broncos answered with nine runs in the third inning to take control. Six of the runs were unearned; UNM committed two errors and hit a batter in the frame.

Amber Linton (11-13), took the game-one loss, allowing four runs in 2⅔ innings. Briana Martinez homered for the Lobos. Emma Guindon (12-9) allowed six runs over 4⅓ innings and took the nightcap loss.

• At Orem, Utah, New Mexico State (10-35, 5-17) fell 11-6 at Utah Valley in the opener of the Western Athletic Conference series that will wrap the Aggies’ regular season.

Hannah Lindsay and Riley Carley homered for the Aggies, who outhit the hosts 13-9.

TENNIS: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, the New Mexico State women (11-15) are prepping for their Saturday match against host and 12th-ranked Oklahoma State to open the NCAA Tournament at 3 p.m. It is viewable on okstate.com.

NM State is 0-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State’s top players have been the doubles tandem of Chloe Gavino and Lisa Zhu, who are 15-5. Zhu, a freshman from Beijing, also is 14-7 in singles.

BASEBALL: In Reno, Nev., the UNM Lobos got blown out by the host Nevada Wolf Pack to start a three-game series, 18-9.

UNM (17-27, 8-18 MW) allowed 20 hits, including five doubles and two triples, to Nevada (24-20, 14-8). Game 2 is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Home » Sports » College sports roundup: Lobo women’s soccer releases schedule

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
College sports roundup: Lobo women's soccer releases schedule
Baseball
The two-time defending Mountain West champion ... The two-time defending Mountain West champion UNM women released their 2022 schedule Friday (see page B4), which includes 18 matches. Ten of them are ...
2
UNM's Baker-Livingston named MW Freshman of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher ... University of New Mexico right-handed pitcher Benjamin Baker-Livingston was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is Baker-Livingston's ...
3
Lobo baseball team's rally falls short vs. UNLV
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied ... The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied from eight-run deficits, only to fall short, 13-11, on Sunday in the finale of a three-game college baseball ...
4
College baseball: Off and on Lobos get another shot ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team has experienced lofty highs and ignominious lows during coach Tod Brown's initial season as coach. Tuesday's home ...
5
UNM baseball stuns No. 9 Texas Tech
Baseball
Jeffrey David belted a walk-off three-run ... Jeffrey David belted a walk-off three-run home run to give the University of New Mexico baseball team an 11-10 win over No. 9 Texas ...
6
Lobo baseball surprises No. 9 Texas Tech
Baseball
Jeffrey David belted a walk-off three-run ... Jeffrey David belted a walk-off three-run home run to give the University of New Mexico baseball team an 11-10 win over No. 9 Texas ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Aztecs leave town (early) with sweep ...
Baseball
Eight was enough for San Diego ... Eight was enough for San Diego State, not quite enough for the floundering University of New Mexico ...
8
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State takes bat out of ...
Baseball
Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone ... Fresno State's softball Bulldogs have gone to extraordinary lengths not to let Lobo Andrea Howard be ...
9
Last-place San Diego State rolls over Lobo baseball
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team needed some things to go right if it was going to knock off San Diego State ace ...