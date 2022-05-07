College sports roundup: Lobo women’s soccer releases schedule

The two-time defending Mountain West champion UNM women released their 2022 schedule Friday (see page B4), which includes 18 matches. Ten of them are at home, and the season opens with the four-team Lobo Invitational, which has UNM facing Big Ten runner-up Rutgers on Aug. 18 and CSU Bakersfield on Aug. 21.

The Lobos also will host the league tournament, set for Nov. 1-5 at the UNM Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL: Boise State pitcher Taylor Caudill tossed a one-hitter at New Mexico (25-24, 5-15) in an 8-0 victory Friday, completing a sweep of the Mountain West Conference softball doubleheader. Boise State (36-10, 15-5) won game one, 13-4, and both games were five-inning knockouts.

UNM’s lone hit in game two was an infield single by Andrea Howard. The Lobos led game one 1-0 on an unearned run, but the Broncos answered with nine runs in the third inning to take control. Six of the runs were unearned; UNM committed two errors and hit a batter in the frame.

Amber Linton (11-13), took the game-one loss, allowing four runs in 2⅔ innings. Briana Martinez homered for the Lobos. Emma Guindon (12-9) allowed six runs over 4⅓ innings and took the nightcap loss.

• At Orem, Utah, New Mexico State (10-35, 5-17) fell 11-6 at Utah Valley in the opener of the Western Athletic Conference series that will wrap the Aggies’ regular season.

Hannah Lindsay and Riley Carley homered for the Aggies, who outhit the hosts 13-9.

TENNIS: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, the New Mexico State women (11-15) are prepping for their Saturday match against host and 12th-ranked Oklahoma State to open the NCAA Tournament at 3 p.m. It is viewable on okstate.com.

NM State is 0-2 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State’s top players have been the doubles tandem of Chloe Gavino and Lisa Zhu, who are 15-5. Zhu, a freshman from Beijing, also is 14-7 in singles.

BASEBALL: In Reno, Nev., the UNM Lobos got blown out by the host Nevada Wolf Pack to start a three-game series, 18-9.

UNM (17-27, 8-18 MW) allowed 20 hits, including five doubles and two triples, to Nevada (24-20, 14-8). Game 2 is Saturday at 7 p.m.