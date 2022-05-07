Topes Today: OKC evens series with Isotopes

SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.60) vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 5.82)

FRIDAY: Despite a two-run double by Alan Trejo in the first inning, Albuquerque’s momentum quickly evaporated as the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-11) plated multiple crooked numbers on their way to a 9-2 triumph over the Isotopes.

OKC’s Kevin Pillar hit two homers. It marked the fourth instance for the Isotopes being the victim of a multi-homer game.

The six game series is tied, 2-2.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

