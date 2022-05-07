 Topes Today: OKC evens series with Isotopes - Albuquerque Journal

Topes Today: OKC evens series with Isotopes

By Journal staff and wire reports

SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.60) vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 5.82)

FRIDAY: Despite a two-run double by Alan Trejo in the first inning, Albuquerque’s momentum quickly evaporated as the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (17-11) plated multiple crooked numbers on their way to a 9-2 triumph over the Isotopes.

OKC’s Kevin Pillar hit two homers. It marked the fourth instance for the Isotopes being the victim of a multi-homer game.

The six game series is tied, 2-2.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: OKC Dodgers 9, Albuquerque Isotopes 2

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League standings

Home » Sports » Topes Today: OKC evens series with Isotopes

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Topes Today: OKC evens series with Isotopes
Isotopes
SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m., ... SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (0-0, 4.60) vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 5.82) FRIDAY: ...
2
Not caught stealing ... yet
ABQnews Seeker
Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes ... Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes Park booze, merchandise
3
Isotopes endure a win-one, lose-one Thursday
Featured Sports
'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... 'TOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 6.33) vs. Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.66) ...
4
Isotopes postponed in Oklahoma City; twin bill set for ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At Oklahoma City Doubleheader, ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At Oklahoma City Doubleheader, 3:45 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM Probables: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (2-2) vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (1-0, 3.57); ...
5
Isotopes get off to winning start at Oklahoma City
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM Probables: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (2-2, 5.59) vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (1-0, 3.57) ...
6
'Topes Today: Bernard named PCL Player of the Week
Isotopes
At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m. RADIO: ... At Oklahoma City, 10:05 a.m. RADIO: 610 AM/95.9 FM PLAYER OF THE WEEK: OF Wynton Bernard has been named the Pacific Coast League Player ...
7
Sizzling Bernard setting high standard for Isotopes
Featured Sports
Warren Schaeffer says Wynton Bernard is ... Warren Schaeffer says Wynton Bernard is a role model for him. It's the type of talk you don't often hear a manager say of ...
8
Sacramento outslugs Albuquerque 12-8
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sacramento 6:35 p.m., ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Sacramento 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Mariachis beanie giveaway/Bark in the Park PROBABLES: River Cats TBA vs. Isotopes ...
9
It's about time: Rules speed up Isotopes games, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to shave time off long ... Trying to shave time off long games, MLB is trying out new pace of play rules in the minors, and it's working at Isotopes ...