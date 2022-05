Friday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Albuquerque MMA welterweight Jalin Fuller lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbay by unanimous decision on an LFA card.

Fuller drops to 6-2. Orolbay is 7-1.

… In Phoenix, Edgewood’s Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16) weighed in successfully at 155.5 pounds on Friday for his Saturday fight against Joe Lauzon (28-15) on UFC 274.

Lauzon also weighed in at 155.5 pounds.