Legal Notices-Government



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

LIQUOR HEARING



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to anyone wishing to comment on the applications that the City of Albuquerque Liquor Hearing Officer, Steven M. Chavez, Esq., pursuant to § 60-6B-4D(1), NMSA 1978 as amended, and § 13-2-1 Revised Ordinances, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, 1994 as amended, will hold a public hearing Via Zoom Video Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering the applications for a liquor license set forth hereunder.

If any persons desire to testify, participate or otherwise submit comments, please contact Donna Montoya, Liquor License Coordinator at: (505) 768-3147 or by email donna@cabq.gov at least 72 hours before the hearing.

NOTICE OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you have a disability and require special assistance to participate in this hearing, please contact Donna Montoya at least three days before the hearing date at 768-3147.

1.Liquor License/Application No.: 1219354

Applicant: Lava Rock Brewing Company, LLC

Doing Business As: Lava Rock Taproom

Proposed/Mailing Address: 2220 Unser Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120

The Applicant is seeking a Small Brewer Liquor License.

2.Liquor License/Application No.: 1227335

Applicant: Koy 2, LLC

Doing Business As: Tako Ten

Proposed Address: 5001 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Ste. B-1, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Mailing Address: 904 Copperhead Ct. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

The Applicant is seeking a Restaurant A Liquor License with On-Premises Consumption. Applicant is requesting a Distance Waiver as the Premises is Located within 300 FT. of the nearest School.

3.Liquor License/Application No.: 2541/1227899

Applicant: Inter Mountain Management, LLC

Doing Business As:

Courtyard Albuquerque

Proposed Address: 5151

Journal Center Blvd. NE,

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Mailing Address: 2390 Tower Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71201

The Applicant is seeking a Transfer of Ownership of Inter-Local Dispenser Liquor License No. 2541.

Steven M. Chavez, Esq.

May 3, 2022

Liquor Hearing Officer

Journal: May 7, 14, 2022

