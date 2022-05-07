Legal Notices-Government

PUBLIC HEARING

Be advised, the Governing Body of the City of Moriarty will conduct a public hearing to consider a request from Lava Room Brewing Company, LLC – Moriarty, NM 87035, for a proposed issuance of a Small Brewer 1st off-site location liquor license Service at 2015

U.S. Route 66 (W) Suite 7, within the city limits of Moriarty. The New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department, Alcohol and Gaming Division, has given the request for license a preliminary approval.

The Public Hearing will be held at the 7:30 P.M. during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on June 8th, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Moriarty Civic Center, Room 4. If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of any form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact the City Clerk (832-4406) at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible.

Journal: May 7, June 4, 2022