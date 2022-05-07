Legal Notices-Government

LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
Public Notice is hereby provided that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools is accepting competitive sealed proposals for:
RETROFIT / REPLACE
DISTRICT FACILITIES WITH TOUCHLESS
MULTI-AWARD
RFP-2022-65BK
Commodity Code(s): 22530, 22532, 67055, 67079, 91060
As more particularly set out in the RFP documents, copies of which may be obtained by downloading from the Gallup-McKinley County Schools eBidding platform website
https://gmcs.bonfirehub.com
Sealed proposals for such will be received until 2:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) on, May 17, 2022. FAX and HARDCOPY PROPOSALS will NOT be accepted. Offerors will not be able to upload proposals or documents after the specified CLOSING date and time.
The Gallup-McKinley County School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any formalities or minor inconsistencies, and/or cancel this solicitation in its entirety.
Dated the 4th Day of May 2022
By: /S/ Charles Long,
President Board of Education
Gallup-McKinley County
School District No. 1
Journal: May 7, 2022