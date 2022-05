Legal Notices-Government

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY,

NEW MEXICO

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND INTENT TO ADOPT

ORDINANCE

Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, hereby gives notice of a regular Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Commission Chambers, Espanola Annex, 1122 Industrial Park Road, Espanola, New Mexico 87532. At such meeting, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning, and will consider for adoption, the ordinance described below. Complete copies of the Ordinance are available for public inspection during the normal and regular business hours of the County Clerk, Espanola or Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico.

The title of the Ordinance is:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2022, IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $14,900,000 FOR THE PURPOSES OF (1) CONSTRUCTING AND IMPROVING ROADS, INCLUDING ACQUISITION AND EQUIPPING OF EQUIPMENT, (2) CONSTRUCTING AND EQUIPPING ATHLETIC FACILITIES AND (3) CONSTRUCTING AND EQUIPPING A SKILLED NURSING FACILITY, PAYABLE FROM AD VALOREM TAXES LEVIED ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE COUNTY, LEVIED WITHOUT LIMIT AS TO RATE OR AMOUNT; PROVIDING FOR THE FORM, TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS, THE MANNER OF THEIR EXECUTION, AND THE METHOD OF, AND SECURITY FOR, PAYMENT; PROVIDING FOR THE AWARD AND SALE OF THE BONDS TO THE NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY PURSUANT TO A BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER DETAILS CONCERNING THE BONDS.

The title sets forth a general summary of the subject matter contained in the Ordinance. This notice constitutes compliance with Section 4-37-7 NMSA 1978.

Journal: May 7, 2022