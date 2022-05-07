Legal Notices-Government

-NOTICE-
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NUMBER: 23 464 0000 00002
TITLE: Professional Engineer Investigator
PURPOSE: The purpose of the Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract through competitive negotiations for the procurement of a Professional Engineer Investigator to investigate complaints against licensed professional engineers and those individuals practicing without a license.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
All questions about the contents of the RFP document shall be directed to:
Name:
Crystal Herrera, Procurement Manager
Address:
NM BLPEPS
2550 Cerrillos Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Telephone: (505) 476-4628
Email:
Crystal.Herrera@state.nm.us
ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on May 11, 2022. Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on at the following address:
https://www.sblpes.state.nm.us
PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager no later than 3:00 PM MST/MDT, JUNE 8, 2022.
Proposals received after the due date and time will not be accepted.
Journal: May 7 – 11, 2022