Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NUMBER: 23 464 0000 00002

TITLE: Professional Engineer Investigator

PURPOSE: The purpose of the Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit sealed proposals to establish a contract through competitive negotiations for the procurement of a Professional Engineer Investigator to investigate complaints against licensed professional engineers and those individuals practicing without a license.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

All questions about the contents of the RFP document shall be directed to:

Name:

Crystal Herrera, Procurement Manager

Address:

NM BLPEPS

2550 Cerrillos Road

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Telephone: (505) 476-4628

Email:

Crystal.Herrera@state.nm.us

ISSUANCE: The Request for Proposals will be issued on May 11, 2022 . Firms interested in obtaining a copy may access and download the document from the Internet on at the following address:

https://www.sblpes.state.nm.us

PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME: Proposals must be received by the Procurement Manager no later than 3:00 PM MST/MDT, JUNE 8, 2022 .

Proposals received after the due date and time will not be accepted.